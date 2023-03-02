Thursday's contest between the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-14) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-12) at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern squad taking home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on March 2.

The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 69-57 victory over Alabama A&M in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Alabama State vs. Southern Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Alabama State vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 66, Alabama State 59

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Hornets beat the Southern Lady Jaguars 48-43 on February 6.

Alabama State has 14 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over Samford (No. 255) on December 7

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 256) on January 21

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 258) on February 11

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 258) on January 4

74-71 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 270) on February 20

Alabama State Performance Insights