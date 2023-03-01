The Houston Rockets (13-48) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -9.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 22 times.
  • The average total in Memphis' games this season is 227.8, 5.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Grizzlies have a 30-30-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Memphis has entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 36, or 75%, of those games.
  • Memphis has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 81.8% chance to win.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 22 36.7% 116 225.7 111.8 230.4 231.2
Rockets 21 34.4% 109.7 225.7 118.6 230.4 229.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.
  • In home games, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (20-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-19-0).
  • The 116 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.6 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.6).
  • Memphis has a 20-6 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 30-30 6-5 26-34
Rockets 24-37 7-17 30-31

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Rockets
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.7
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
20-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-13
23-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-15
111.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 28
20-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-8
21-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 8-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.