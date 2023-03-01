The Houston Rockets (13-48) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (37-23) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -9.5 233.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 22 times.

The average total in Memphis' games this season is 227.8, 5.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Grizzlies have a 30-30-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has entered the game as favorites 48 times this season and won 36, or 75%, of those games.

Memphis has a record of 8-1, a 88.9% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 81.8% chance to win.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Rockets Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 22 36.7% 116 225.7 111.8 230.4 231.2 Rockets 21 34.4% 109.7 225.7 118.6 230.4 229.1

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Grizzlies have hit the over three times.

In home games, Memphis owns a better record against the spread (20-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (10-19-0).

The 116 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 2.6 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.6).

Memphis has a 20-6 record against the spread and a 23-3 record overall when putting up more than 118.6 points.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Rockets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 30-30 6-5 26-34 Rockets 24-37 7-17 30-31

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Rockets 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.7 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 29 20-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 12-13 23-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-15 111.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 20-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-8 21-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-14

