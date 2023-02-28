Luke Kennard and the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last time out, a 112-94 win over the Nuggets, Kennard had 12 points.

In this piece we'll examine Kennard's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.9 5.7 Rebounds -- 2.3 1.9 Assists -- 1.1 0.8 PRA -- 11.3 8.4 PR -- 10.2 7.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Lakers

Kennard's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 117.9 points per game.

Giving up 45.7 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.8 assists per game.

The Lakers allow 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Luke Kennard vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2022 25 13 3 2 3 0 1 10/20/2022 24 11 1 1 3 0 0

