Dillon Brooks and the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will be taking on the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 112-94 win against the Nuggets, Brooks totaled 12 points.

Now let's dig into Brooks' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14.6 9.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.8 PRA -- 20.4 13.8 PR 15.5 17.9 12 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.2



Dillon Brooks Insights vs. the Lakers

Brooks is responsible for attempting 14.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.1 per game.

He's attempted 5.7 threes per game, or 15.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brooks' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 104.6.

Defensively, the Lakers are ranked 24th in the league, conceding 117.9 points per game.

The Lakers concede 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the league.

The Lakers concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 31 9 6 3 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.