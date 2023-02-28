De'Andre Hunter and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 129-127 win over the Nets, Hunter had nine points.

Let's break down Hunter's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.6 15.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.9 PRA 19.5 21.3 21.9 PR 18.5 19.9 20 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of De'Andre Hunter's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Wizards

Hunter has taken 12.2 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 11.0% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Hunter is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Hunter's Hawks average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Wizards concede 113.2 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 43 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

The Wizards concede 23.7 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Wizards concede 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2022 27 10 4 1 2 1 1 3/4/2022 35 26 2 1 3 0 1 11/1/2021 27 11 2 0 1 0 2 10/28/2021 31 10 4 1 2 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Hunter or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.