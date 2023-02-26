The Nashville Predators (28-22-6) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (20-29-9) on Sunday, with the Predators coming off a win and the Coyotes off a loss.

See the Predators-Coyotes game on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Predators vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/13/2023 Predators Coyotes 4-2 ARI
11/21/2022 Predators Coyotes 4-3 (F/SO) NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

  • The Predators have conceded 168 total goals (three per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Predators' 160 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
  • Defensively, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 33 goals during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Roman Josi 56 15 36 51 25 22 -
Matt Duchene 55 17 29 46 46 27 53.4%
Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0%
Mikael Granlund 56 9 25 34 29 30 42.8%
Ryan Johansen 55 12 16 28 21 20 59.1%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes allow 3.5 goals per game (202 in total), 24th in the league.
  • The Coyotes' 155 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-1-4 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 58 24 31 55 37 35 35.4%
Nick Schmaltz 42 16 21 37 37 37 42%
Lawson Crouse 53 19 12 31 26 21 42.6%
Shayne Gostisbehere 50 9 20 29 44 22 -
Matias Maccelli 40 4 25 29 30 20 0%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.