Jacksonville State vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (27-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-12) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, with heavily favored FGCU taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their last game on Thursday, the Gamecocks secured a 69-62 win over Stetson.
Jacksonville State vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
Jacksonville State vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 71, Jacksonville State 57
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature win this season came against the Utah Tech Trailblazers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks brought home the 68-50 win at a neutral site on December 20.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 174) on December 29
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on January 28
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 244) on November 30
- 69-62 at home over Stetson (No. 259) on February 23
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 269) on December 14
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks have a +170 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 63.0 points per game to rank 222nd in college basketball and are allowing 56.7 per contest to rank 27th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Jacksonville State is tallying 61.4 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (63.0 points per game) is 1.6 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Gamecocks have fared better in home games this year, putting up 66.8 points per game, compared to 58.8 per game on the road.
- At home, Jacksonville State is ceding 3.8 fewer points per game (55.5) than away from home (59.3).
- The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 61.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.1 points fewer than the 63.0 they've scored this year.
