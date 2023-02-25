The Western Conference's top squads, the Denver Nuggets (42-18) and the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23), will clash at FedExForum on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Nuggets Moneyline DraftKings Grizzlies (-2) 233.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings PointsBet Grizzlies (-2) 234 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +218 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 112.2 per contest (seventh in the league).

The Nuggets' +263 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) while allowing 112.7 per contest (13th in league).

These teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together give up 224.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis is 25-29-4 ATS this season.

Denver has covered 33 times in 60 chances against the spread this season.

Grizzlies and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Grizzlies +1700 +750 -10000 Nuggets +750 +390 -

