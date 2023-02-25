Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's game between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (14-12) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-12) at Dunn-Oliver Acadome should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with Alabama State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 25.
The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 74-71 victory against Bethune-Cookman in their last outing on Monday.
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 64, Alabama A&M 62
Alabama State Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Hornets registered their signature win of the season on December 7, when they beat the Samford Bulldogs, who rank No. 234 in our computer rankings, 66-61.
- Alabama State has four losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.
- Alabama State has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-43 at home over Southern (No. 243) on February 6
- 74-71 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on February 20
- 77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on January 21
- 71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 267) on February 11
- 72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 267) on January 4
Alabama State Performance Insights
- The Lady Hornets' -216 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 62.9 points per game (227th in college basketball) while giving up 71.2 per contest (328th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Alabama State is scoring 67.4 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (62.9 points per game) is 4.5 PPG lower.
- The Lady Hornets are scoring 69.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 58.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, Alabama State has been better in home games this season, allowing 62.7 points per game, compared to 76.5 in away games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Hornets have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 67.6 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 62.9 they've put up over the course of this year.
