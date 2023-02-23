UAB vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Rice Owls (18-7) and the UAB Blazers (12-14) at Tudor Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-63 and heavily favors Rice to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Blazers took care of business in their most recent matchup 67-64 against UTSA on Saturday.
UAB vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
UAB vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 77, UAB 63
UAB Schedule Analysis
- The Blazers' best win this season came in an 83-74 victory against the George Mason Patriots on November 25.
- The Owls have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (six).
UAB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-52 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on February 9
- 76-74 on the road over North Texas (No. 197) on January 21
- 67-64 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on February 18
- 75-47 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 222) on January 5
- 70-56 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292) on December 21
UAB Performance Insights
- The Blazers have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 71 points per game, 74th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 290th in college basketball.
- UAB scores fewer points in conference action (66.5 per game) than overall (71).
- In 2022-23 the Blazers are scoring 2.1 more points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (69.6).
- UAB gives up 61.5 points per game at home, and 74 away.
- The Blazers are scoring 63.6 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 7.4 fewer points than their average for the season (71).
