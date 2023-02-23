Samford vs. Wofford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Wofford Terriers (18-8) and Samford Bulldogs (13-14) going head to head at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 71-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Wofford, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Bulldogs' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 70-59 loss to Mercer.
Samford vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Samford vs. Wofford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wofford 71, Samford 63
Samford Schedule Analysis
- As far as their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road on January 14 by a score of 68-58.
- The Terriers have tied for the 98th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).
Samford 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on December 3
- 58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on January 12
- 69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 249) on December 21
- 75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 17
- 76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 294) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Samford Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per outing (255th in college basketball). They have a -2 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Samford is putting up fewer points (67.0 per game) than it is overall (67.2) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Bulldogs score 72.5 points per game. On the road, they score 62.2.
- Samford is giving up fewer points at home (63.4 per game) than on the road (70.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are averaging 66.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (67.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.