Thursday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-12) and the Stetson Hatters (12-16) at Pete Mathews Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-54 and heavily favors Jacksonville State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Gamecocks are coming off of a 59-53 loss to Jacksonville in their most recent game on Saturday.

Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 65, Stetson 54

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

When the Gamecocks took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 68-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on December 29

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 230) on January 28

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 234) on November 30

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 14

59-47 over Campbell (No. 274) on December 21

Jacksonville State Performance Insights