The Memphis Grizzlies (35-22) will look to Ja Morant (eighth in NBA, 27.3 points per game) when they try to beat Joel Embiid (second in league, 33.1) and the Philadelphia 76ers (38-19) on February 23, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the 76ers have given up to their opponents.

Memphis is 23-4 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Grizzlies put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 110.5 the 76ers give up.

Memphis has put together a 32-6 record in games it scores more than 110.5 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

At home the Grizzlies are better offensively, scoring 118.5 points per game, compared to 113.6 on the road. They're also better defensively, allowing 108.2 points per game at home, and 116.4 away.

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 26.0 assists per game, 1.4 more than on the road (24.6).

Grizzlies Injuries