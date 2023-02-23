Thursday's contest at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Lady Bulldogs (19-9) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (14-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-58 victory as our model heavily favors Georgia.

The Tigers head into this game after an 83-76 loss to Tennessee on Sunday.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Auburn vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 71, Auburn 58

Auburn Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 22, the Tigers beat the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 26) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76.

The Tigers have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (nine).

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 86) on November 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 109) on January 30

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 110) on January 26

65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 122) on February 16

81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 165) on December 11

Auburn Performance Insights