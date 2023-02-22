The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) after losing seven straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Alabama vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-17.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Alabama (-17.5) 148 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Alabama (-17.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Alabama vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • Alabama has covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Crimson Tide's 27 games have gone over the point total.
  • South Carolina has put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 13 Gamecocks games this year have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +800
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), Alabama is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have improved from +5000 at the start of the season to +800, the 56th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

