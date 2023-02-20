Monday's contest between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (13-12) and Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-14) going head to head at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a projected final score of 65-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama State, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.

The Lady Hornets are coming off of a 65-54 victory over Florida A&M in their last outing on Saturday.

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 64

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

The Lady Hornets' signature win this season came against the Samford Bulldogs, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 233) in our computer rankings. The Lady Hornets took home the 66-61 win at home on December 7.

Alabama State has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Alabama State has 12 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 at home over Southern (No. 244) on February 6

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on January 4

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 273) on February 11

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 21

93-91 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 292) on January 9

Alabama State Performance Insights