Monday's contest that pits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-12) against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-20) at Alabama A&M Events Center has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama A&M, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on February 20.

Last time out, the Bulldogs won on Saturday 50-48 over Bethune-Cookman.

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama A&M vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 66, Florida A&M 57

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Bulldogs took down the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 4 by a score of 60-50.

Alabama A&M has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (12).

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

50-48 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 260) on February 18

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on January 16

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 273) on January 2

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 23

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 290) on February 6

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama A&M Performance Insights