North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Sunday's game that pits the North Alabama Lions (10-14) against the Bellarmine Knights (8-19) at Knights Hall should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-65 in favor of North Alabama. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Lions fell in their last matchup 76-63 against Eastern Kentucky on Thursday.
North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Knights Hall in Louisville, Kentucky
North Alabama vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 67, Bellarmine 65
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Lions' signature win this season came against the Kennesaw State Lady Owls, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 217) in our computer rankings. The Lions took home the 69-66 win on the road on January 26.
- The Knights have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country based on the RPI (seven).
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on January 14
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 273) on December 8
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on November 22
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 293) on January 5
- 63-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 303) on February 13
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions put up 66.7 points per game (152nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.9 per contest (266th in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.2 points per game.
- North Alabama has averaged 4.3 fewer points in ASUN games (62.4) than overall (66.7).
- In 2022-23 the Lions are averaging nine more points per game at home (70.8) than away (61.8).
- In 2022-23 North Alabama is giving up 12.0 fewer points per game at home (62.4) than on the road (74.4).
- Over their last 10 games, the Lions are scoring 60.6 points per contest, 6.1 fewer points than their season average (66.7).
