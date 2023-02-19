The Auburn Tigers' (14-11) SEC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Auburn vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Auburn is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.
  • Auburn has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers score 12 more points per game (77.4) than the Tigers allow (65.4).
  • Tennessee has a 17-7 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.
  • Tennessee's record is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 10.4% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (53.1%).
  • The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 4.7 lower than the Lady Volunteers have given up.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 South Carolina L 83-48 Neville Arena
2/12/2023 @ Alabama L 69-46 Foster Auditorium
2/16/2023 Texas A&M W 65-55 Neville Arena
2/19/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
2/23/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
2/26/2023 Vanderbilt - Neville Arena

