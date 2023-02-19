The Auburn Tigers' (14-11) SEC schedule includes Sunday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) at Thompson-Boling Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Auburn vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 65.9 the Lady Volunteers allow to opponents.

Auburn is 14-5 when allowing fewer than 77.4 points.

Auburn has put together a 13-1 record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

The Lady Volunteers score 12 more points per game (77.4) than the Tigers allow (65.4).

Tennessee has a 17-7 record when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Tennessee's record is 15-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The Lady Volunteers are making 42.7% of their shots from the field, 10.4% lower than the Tigers allow to opponents (53.1%).

The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 4.7 lower than the Lady Volunteers have given up.

