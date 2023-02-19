Sunday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (19-9) and Auburn Tigers (14-11) matching up at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 77-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Tigers are coming off of a 65-55 victory against Texas A&M in their most recent game on Thursday.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 77, Auburn 59

Auburn Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on January 22, the Tigers defeated the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 27) in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76.

The Tigers have eight losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 93rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 87) on November 26

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 101) on January 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 109) on January 30

65-55 at home over Texas A&M (No. 124) on February 16

81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on December 11

Auburn Performance Insights