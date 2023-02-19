Sunday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Alabama, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Crimson Tide claimed an 88-70 victory over Vanderbilt.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Alabama 66, Mississippi State 65

Alabama Schedule Analysis

  • On January 15 versus the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 27) in our computer rankings, the Crimson Tide registered their signature win of the season, a 63-58 victory on the road.
  • The Crimson Tide have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).
  • Alabama has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
  • The Bulldogs have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on January 26
  • 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 45) on December 29
  • 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on February 5
  • 61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23
  • 69-46 at home over Auburn (No. 86) on February 12

Alabama Performance Insights

  • The Crimson Tide's +337 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.6 points per game (69th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per outing (52nd in college basketball).
  • Alabama has averaged 3.4 fewer points in SEC play (68.2) than overall (71.6).
  • In 2022-23 the Crimson Tide are averaging 0.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (71.9).
  • At home Alabama is conceding 53.0 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than it is on the road (63.1).
  • While the Crimson Tide are scoring 71.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 68.9 points per contest.

