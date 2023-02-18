Saturday's game at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (16-10) going head to head against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-17) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-68 win as our model heavily favors Troy.

The Trojans head into this matchup after a 99-97 loss to Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Troy vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 83, Appalachian State 68

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans took down the BYU Cougars (No. 94-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-62 win on November 19 -- their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Trojans are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on January 14

81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 157) on February 4

79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 159) on December 31

84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on February 2

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on December 10

Troy Performance Insights