Saturday's contest that pits the Texas State Bobcats (18-8) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (6-20) at Strahan Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-51 in favor of Texas State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Jaguars' last outing on Thursday ended in a 78-58 loss to Arkansas State.

South Alabama vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas

South Alabama vs. Texas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 71, South Alabama 51

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

On January 21, the Jaguars picked up their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bobcats are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 54th-most victories.

South Alabama has eight losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 328) on November 27

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on February 9

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on December 14

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on December 20

South Alabama Performance Insights