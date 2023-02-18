Saturday's contest features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-11) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (10-14) clashing at Swisher Gymnasium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 win for Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Gamecocks enter this matchup following a 68-61 win over North Florida on Thursday.

Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville State vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Jacksonville State 63, Jacksonville 61

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

  • The Gamecocks' signature victory this season came against the Chattanooga Lady Mocs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in our computer rankings. The Gamecocks brought home the 59-51 win on the road on December 29.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 166) on December 20
  • 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 226) on November 30
  • 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 239) on January 28
  • 59-47 over Campbell (No. 268) on December 21
  • 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 14

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

  • The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +169 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.1 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and allow 56.4 per outing (29th in college basketball).
  • In ASUN games, Jacksonville State has averaged 1.6 fewer points (61.5) than overall (63.1) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Gamecocks are averaging 7.3 more points per game at home (66.6) than away (59.3).
  • In 2022-23 Jacksonville State is allowing 4.5 fewer points per game at home (54.9) than away (59.4).
  • The Gamecocks have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, averaging 61.3 points per contest, 1.8 fewer points their than season average of 63.1.

