Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-12) and the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-13) clashing at Alabama A&M Events Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Alabama A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
Last time out, the Bulldogs lost 60-57 to UAPB on Monday.
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 62, Bethune-Cookman 61
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 4 by a score of 60-50.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Alabama A&M is 11-5 (.688%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 270) on January 16
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 272) on January 2
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 23
- 63-56 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 7
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on February 6
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 5.2 points per game (scoring 56.5 points per game to rank 324th in college basketball while allowing 61.7 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball) and have a -118 scoring differential overall.
- Alabama A&M's offense has been more productive in SWAC games this year, posting 61.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 56.5 PPG.
- Offensively the Bulldogs have played better when playing at home this season, averaging 62.6 points per game, compared to 52.6 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Alabama A&M has been better in home games this season, allowing 58.3 points per game, compared to 63.8 on the road.
- The Bulldogs' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 58.7 points per contest compared to the 56.5 they've averaged this year.
