Saturday's contest features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-12) and the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-13) clashing at Alabama A&M Events Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Alabama A&M according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

Last time out, the Bulldogs lost 60-57 to UAPB on Monday.

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 62, Bethune-Cookman 61

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 4 by a score of 60-50.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Alabama A&M is 11-5 (.688%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 270) on January 16

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 272) on January 2

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 23

63-56 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 7

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 287) on February 6

Alabama A&M Performance Insights