Thursday's contest at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (16-9) matching up with the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-62 victory as our model heavily favors Troy.

In their last time out, the Trojans won on Saturday 108-82 against UL Monroe.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Troy 78, Coastal Carolina 62

Troy Schedule Analysis

  • The Trojans' signature win of the season came against the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings. The Trojans claimed the 68-62 neutral-site win on November 19.
  • The Trojans have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10
  • 85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14
  • 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4
  • 87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19
  • 100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Troy Performance Insights

  • The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game with a +173 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and allow 77.4 per contest (356th in college basketball).
  • On offense, Troy is scoring 86.2 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (84.3 points per game) is 1.9 PPG lower.
  • The Trojans are averaging 89.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 82.4 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, Troy is surrendering 75.4 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 79.4.
  • The Trojans' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 88.9 points per contest compared to the 84.3 they've averaged this year.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.