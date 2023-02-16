Thursday's contest between the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-17) and South Alabama Jaguars (6-19) going head to head at First National Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Jaguars enter this game after a 58-48 loss to Louisiana on Saturday.

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

South Alabama vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas State 78, South Alabama 64

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

On January 21, the Jaguars claimed their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings.

South Alabama has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (seven).

According to the RPI, the Red Wolves have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

South Alabama has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 20

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on December 14

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on February 9

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on November 27

South Alabama Performance Insights