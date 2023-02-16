Thursday's contest at Neville Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (6-16) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (13-11) at 8:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 victory for Texas A&M, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Tigers head into this game on the heels of a 69-46 loss to Alabama on Sunday.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Auburn 65

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers claimed the 86-46 home win on December 3.

The Tigers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.

Auburn has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on January 22

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 30

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 26

81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on December 11

Auburn Performance Insights