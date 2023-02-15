Ja Morant and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 12, Morant produced 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 119-109 loss versus the Celtics.

In this article we will dive into Morant's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.5 27.9 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.0 Assists 8.5 8.3 9.7 PRA 42.5 41.7 44.6 PR 34.5 33.4 34.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.8



Ja Morant Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, Ja Morant has made 9.7 shots per game, which adds up to 18.8% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 13.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Morant's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 103 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 21st in possessions per game with 104.7.

The Jazz are the 22nd-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 117.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

The Jazz allow 24.1 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Jazz are eighth in the NBA, allowing 11.7 makes per game.

Ja Morant vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2022 31 37 5 4 1 0 0

