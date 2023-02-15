A pair of the NBA's best scorers face off when Ja Morant (eighth, 27.5 PPG) and the Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) host Lauri Markkanen (15th, 24.9 PPG) and the Utah Jazz (29-30) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM. The Grizzlies are 7.5-point favorites.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet RM

BSSE and SportsNet RM Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Jazz 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Jazz (32-27-0 ATS) have covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 7.8% more often than the Grizzlies (26-27-3) this season.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Utah is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 7-9-1 ATS record Memphis puts up as a 7.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (46.4% of the time) than Utah (57.6%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 33-12, a better record than the Jazz have put up (15-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis ranks ninth in the NBA with 116.1 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.2 points allowed per contest.

The Grizzlies are delivering 25.3 assists per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Grizzlies are making 11.3 three-pointers per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while owning a 34.5% three-point percentage (24th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Memphis in 2022-23, 64.5% of them have been two-pointers (74.1% of the team's made baskets) and 35.5% have been three-pointers (25.9%).

