The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) will try to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Alabama has compiled a 21-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at second.

The Crimson Tide score an average of 83.4 points per game, 27.1 more points than the 56.3 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

When Alabama gives up fewer than 72.5 points, it is 20-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

At home Alabama is putting up 88.3 points per game, 12.1 more than it is averaging away (76.2).

At home the Crimson Tide are giving up 62.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than they are on the road (68.6).

At home, Alabama drains 11.7 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (9). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36%) than away (32.8%).

Alabama Schedule