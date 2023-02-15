Brandon Miller is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) play the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

How to Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee

Game Day: Wednesday, February 15

Wednesday, February 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Alabama's Last Game

In its most recent game, Alabama defeated the Auburn on Saturday, 77-69. Its top scorer was Rylan Griffen with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rylan Griffen 16 2 1 0 2 3 Mark Sears 15 6 3 3 0 2 Brandon Miller 13 6 3 1 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller is the Crimson Tide's top scorer (18.8 points per game) and rebounder (8.2), and posts 2 assists.

Mark Sears is putting up 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Noah Clowney is averaging 9.8 points, 8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 49.1% of his shots from the field.

Charles Bediako is averaging 5.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 60.4% of his shots from the field.

Jaden Bradley paces the Crimson Tide in assists (3.4 per game), and posts 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)