Monday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-14) and Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-11) going head-to-head at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 66-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UAPB, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on February 13.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 67-50 win over Mississippi Valley State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Alabama A&M vs. UAPB Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 66, Alabama A&M 63

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Bulldogs beat the Southern Lady Jaguars at home on February 4 by a score of 60-50.

Alabama A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (11).

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 2

72-69 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 21

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 16

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on February 6

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 23

Alabama A&M Performance Insights