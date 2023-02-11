The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) will be looking to build on an 11-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UAB Blazers (11-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison

The Blazers put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 56.1 the Lady Raiders allow.

UAB has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.

When it scores more than 56.1 points, UAB is 11-10.

The Lady Raiders average 5.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Blazers allow (68.3).

Middle Tennessee is 13-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Middle Tennessee is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.

The Lady Raiders are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 12% lower than the Blazers concede to opponents (51.4%).

UAB Schedule