South Alabama vs. Louisiana Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-11) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-18) squaring off at Mitchell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-56 victory for heavily favored Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last time out, the Jaguars won on Thursday 72-62 against UL Monroe.
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
South Alabama vs. Louisiana Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana 71, South Alabama 56
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars brought home the 45-43 win at home on January 21.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Alabama is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.
- South Alabama has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).
South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 20
- 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on December 14
- 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on February 9
- 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on November 27
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars are being outscored by 9.8 points per game with a -234 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.5 points per game (332nd in college basketball) and give up 65.3 per outing (210th in college basketball).
- South Alabama's offense has been less productive in Sun Belt games this season, averaging 52 points per contest, compared to its season average of 55.5 PPG.
- The Jaguars post 56.4 points per game at home, compared to 54.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, South Alabama is giving up 59.9 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 70.6.
- The Jaguars have been racking up 52.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 55.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
