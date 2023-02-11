Saturday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (13-12) and the Chattanooga Lady Mocs (14-10) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Samford squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on February 11.

Last time out, the Bulldogs lost 75-63 to East Tennessee State on Thursday.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Samford vs. Chattanooga Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 69, Chattanooga 60

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs beat the No. 181-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Miss Lady Eagles, 71-59, on December 3, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Samford has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (four).

Samford has 10 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 187) on December 21

81-62 at home over Furman (No. 243) on January 26

75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 255) on November 17

76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on January 7

75-68 on the road over UNC Greensboro (No. 300) on February 2

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Samford Performance Insights