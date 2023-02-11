Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-10) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-12) facing off at Pete Mathews Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their last matchup on Thursday, the Gamecocks earned a 59-54 win over Bellarmine.
Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 71, Eastern Kentucky 58
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- Against the Campbell Lady Camels on December 21, the Gamecocks captured their signature win of the season, a 59-47 victory.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Jacksonville State is 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 30
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 14
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 28
- 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on December 29
- 68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 308) on December 20
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.1 points per game (218th in college basketball) while allowing 55.8 per outing (24th in college basketball).
- Jacksonville State's offense has been less productive in ASUN action this year, posting 61.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.1 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Gamecocks are scoring 9.0 more points per game (67.4) than they are on the road (58.4).
- Defensively, Jacksonville State has been better in home games this season, surrendering 54.1 points per game, compared to 59.2 away from home.
- The Gamecocks have been racking up 58.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 63.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
