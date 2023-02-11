The Auburn Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) take the floor in a game with no set line at Neville Arena on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Auburn Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Crimson Tide Betting Records & Stats

The Crimson Tide have hit the over in 10 of their 21 games with a set total (47.6%).

Alabama has a 15-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Alabama's .714 ATS win percentage (15-6-0 ATS record) is higher than Auburn's .524 mark (11-10-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.

Alabama vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 72.3 156 64.6 133.3 139.1 Alabama 83.7 156 68.7 133.3 149.1

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

Alabama is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Crimson Tide have gone over the total four times.

Alabama has compiled a 9-2-0 record against the spread in conference play this year.

The Crimson Tide's 83.7 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 64.6 the Tigers allow.

Alabama has put together a 15-6 ATS record and a 21-3 overall record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.

Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 11-10-0 12-9-0 Alabama 15-6-0 10-11-0

Alabama vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits

Auburn Alabama 11-1 Home Record 12-0 4-5 Away Record 7-1 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-3-0 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.3 71.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.1 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-5-0

