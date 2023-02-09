Troy vs. Arkansas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Troy Trojans (15-8) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-16) at Trojan Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67 and heavily favors Troy to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on February 9.
The Trojans came out on top in their last game 81-80 against Louisiana on Saturday.
Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Troy vs. Arkansas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 82, Arkansas State 67
Troy Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans notched their best win of the season on November 19 by registering a 68-62 victory over the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Trojans are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10
- 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4
- 85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14
- 87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19
- 100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.0 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and give up 76.3 per outing (354th in college basketball).
- Troy's offense has been better in Sun Belt games this year, putting up 83.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 83.0 PPG.
- The Trojans score 89.4 points per game in home games, compared to 80.3 points per game away from home, a difference of 9.1 points per contest.
- At home, Troy is surrendering 6.3 fewer points per game (72.9) than in away games (79.2).
- On offense, the Trojans have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 85.3 points per contest over that span compared to the 83.0 they've racked up over the course of this year.
