Thursday's game at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) taking on the South Alabama Jaguars (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at 8:15 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-67 win for Troy, so it should be a tight matchup.

The matchup has no set line.

South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Thursday, February 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Trojan Arena

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

South Alabama vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 70, South Alabama 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-2.9)

Troy (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.2

Troy has gone 11-8-0 against the spread, while South Alabama's ATS record this season is 13-8-0. A total of nine out of the Trojans' games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Jaguars' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, Troy has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. South Alabama has gone 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

The 29.9 rebounds per game South Alabama accumulates rank 285th in the country, 3.6 fewer than the 33.5 its opponents pull down.

South Alabama connects on 2.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.4 (184th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

South Alabama forces 10.8 turnovers per game (300th in college basketball) while committing 10 (16th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.