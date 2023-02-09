The South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) will try to continue an 11-game road winning run when taking on the Auburn Tigers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Neville Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Auburn vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 65 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • South Carolina has a 20-0 record when allowing fewer than 69 points.
  • South Carolina is 20-0 when it scores more than 65 points.
  • The 69 points per game the Tigers average are 20.7 more points than the Gamecocks allow (48.3).
  • Auburn is 13-7 when scoring more than 48.3 points.
  • Auburn is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 82.2 points.
  • This year the Tigers are shooting 35.9% from the field, 6% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
  • The Gamecocks make 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/26/2023 @ Kentucky W 71-68 Memorial Coliseum
1/30/2023 Florida W 66-55 Neville Arena
2/5/2023 Arkansas L 54-51 Neville Arena
2/9/2023 South Carolina - Neville Arena
2/12/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium
2/16/2023 Texas A&M - Neville Arena

