Are you spending more time outdoors this summer? Take steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from ticks.

Preventing Tick Bites

Tick exposure is more likely to occur in warmer months. Preventing bites lowers the risk of tick-borne illness. Before you go outdoors:

Know where to expect ticks.

Ticks live in wooded, grassy areas and can travel on animals. Gardening, hiking, and walking your dog can bring you in contact with ticks. Be wary even in your backyard! When hiking, walk in the center of trails and avoid high grass.

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

You can also treat clothing and camping gear with products containing 0.5% permethrin. Permethrin can be used to treat boots as well. Items will remain protective through several washings.

After you come indoors, check your clothing and shower immediately.

Remove any ticks found on clothing and dispose of them by flushing down the toilet or placing it in a sealed bag. Never crush a tick with your finger. Showering can help wash unwanted ticks away and is a good opportunity to do a full-body tick check.

How to remove a tick

Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible.

Pull upward with steady, even pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick; this can cause the mouth parts to break off and remain in the skin. If this happens, remove the mouth parts with tweezers. If you cannot remove the mouth easily with clean tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal. After removing the tick, thoroughly clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

Follow-up with a healthcare provider if you develop a rash or fever within weeks of the tick bite. Be sure to let your doctor know about how recent the bite was and where you likely acquired the tick.