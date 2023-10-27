BJ’s Wholesale Club Is Opening its First Club in Alabama!

Sponsored - If you haven’t heard the buzz, BJ’s Wholesale Club is coming to Alabama! The brand new club is opening soon in Madison and will be located at 165 Graphics Drive. BJ’s is a membership-only warehouse club, with over 230 locations, where members will find a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, bakery, household essentials, pet supplies, electronics, seasonal and home décor, and so much more. Keep reading to learn more about the benefits of becoming a BJ’s member!

1. Exclusive Membership Perks

Having a BJ’s membership gives members access to…

✓ Unbeatable Savings: BJ’s Wholesale Club beats supermarket prices on national brands every day, saving families up to 25% off grocery store prices. It’s also the ONLY wholesale club that accepts all manufacturers’ coupons. This means that BJ’s members can use a mix of manufacturers’ coupons, BJ’s exclusive coupons, AND personalized offers from BJ’s!

✓ Convenient Shopping Options: BJ’s makes it easy for members to shop their way with a variety of convenient shopping options including curbside pickup, in-club pickup, same-day delivery, or ship-to-home from BJ’s.com or the BJ’s mobile app. And, if you’re shopping in-club, skip the checkout line by using ExpressPay in the BJ’s mobile app and simply scan your items as you shop!

✓ BJ’s Services: Aside from all the convenient ways to shop at the club, BJ’s members also have access to BJ’s services such as BJ’s Tire Center, BJ’s Travel for all your family getaways, and even BJ’s Optical for eye exams in-club. Did we mention BJ’s is a one-stop shop for everything?

2. BJ’s Gas

A member-favorite perk at BJ’s Wholesale Club is BJ’s Gas, which members will find on-site right at BJ’s brand-new club location in Madison! After completing a shopping trip, members can fuel up their vehicles at BJ’s Gas before even leaving the parking lot. Plus, through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program, members can save even more by getting 10¢ off per gallon with the purchase of eligible items in-club or online at BJs.com.

3. BJ’s Own Brands

BJ’s members also have access to BJ’s exclusive brands: Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms, so they can save even more without sacrificing the quality that you’d find in name-brand products! Here’s a hint: only your wallet can tell the difference between BJ’s own brands and leading national brands. Shop Berkley Jensen to find a wide assortment of high-quality products ranging from household essentials and paper products to health and beauty and home office necessities. Shop Wellsley Farms to fill your pantry with your family’s favorites and most-loved fresh food items. Between these two brands, you’ll have access to quality products at an outstanding value - and that’s something you can’t beat!

4. Limited-Time Membership Offer

BJ’s has two standard membership options: The Club Card Membership for one year, which provides members with ALL the benefits listed above, or The Club+ Card Membership, which provides all the perks of becoming a member PLUS earnings of 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases and 5 cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas. Right now, for a limited-time, you can purchase The Club Card Membership for $55 and receive a $40 welcome reward OR purchase The Club+ Card Membership for $110 and receive an $80 reward. With both membership options, members will also receive more than $40 in coupons to save even more on their first shopping trip. This amazing membership offer is only available for a limited time until 11/9/23, so don’t wait to join the club!

Visit www.BJs.com/Madison to learn more and become a BJ’s member today!