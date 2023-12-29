The 20 Most Popular Press Releases of 2023

A roundup of the press releases sent via PR Newswire that received the most attention this year.

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As another year at the wire comes to an end, the PR Newswire team is recapping some of the major stories from 2023 that caught readers' attention. Hundreds of thousands of press releases were distributed this year and the team has been keeping tabs on the top stories each week.

PR Newswire 2023 Press Release Roundup. Photos provided by Samuel Adams, Kellogg Company, Bath & Body Works, Henry Repeating Arms, and Allen Institute. (PRNewswire)

The press releases sent via PR Newswire – and how they perform – say a lot about what news audiences want to know about and the subjects they gravitate toward.

The following releases were some of the most-read on prnewswire.com over the past 12 months, and the topics vary widely – from health and science research to firearm product launches, food and beverage promotions, and obituaries.

Click on the press release headlines to access the full story and accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

The Takeaways

Despite the varying topics, we noticed a few recurring trends pop up across the most-read releases:

Multimedia wins: Of the top 20 releases, 90% included some form of multimedia, whether it be a photo, logo, video, or a combination. It's a Of the top 20 releases,included some form of multimedia, whether it be a photo, logo, video, or a combination. It's a practice we've been stressing to PR and comms teams for years, and one that continues to prove its value.

Answer the "So what? " up front: Despite some longer headlines in the top 20, they don't leave any question as to what the news is about. Readers get a clear idea of what they're clicking into and how it may impact them.

Strong formatting is key: Many of the releases utilize bullets, bolding, pull quotes, and clear calls-to-action to help readers and journalists pick out key details and know where to go next. For especially technical releases (like medical research, for example), this kind of formatting is vital to keeping readers on the page.

"Newsworthiness" can mean many things: Wondering if a company update warrants a press release? This top 20 list should leave no doubt that Wondering if a company update warrants a press release? This top 20 list should leave no doubt that good reasons to send a press release run the gamut. From the more traditional press releases, like acquisition announcements, to quirky product collaborations and survey/poll data, there's an argument to be made for sending each one over the wire.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the year's big press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

