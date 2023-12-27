Enhance Your Well-Being with New Year's Resolution Tips From Chuck Norris' Roundhouse Provisions, Featuring Wellness Drink Morning Kick

A Dietary Supplement Designed to Support Overall Wellness and Energy Levels, and Help You Manage Stress

HOUSTON, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no better time to cultivate habits that contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life than at the beginning of the new year. At 83 years old, Chuck Norris stands as the epitome of good health, serving as an inspiration to many seeking vitality in their golden years.

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is not just a delicious, refreshing drink; it's a catalyst for a vibrant start to your day. Crafted to kickstart your morning, this strawberry lemonade-flavored drink is a powerhouse of ingredients carefully chosen to support healthy digestion, elevate energy levels, enhance overall wellness, and assist in stress management. Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is also Chuck Norris Approved. (PRNewswire)

Chuck Norris' unwavering commitment to health has led him to become the spokesperson for Roundhouse Provisions ™, a revolutionary brand specializing in emergency preparedness foods and dietary supplements. With a shared passion for promoting well-being, Chuck and Roundhouse Provisions share their recommendations to help kickstart your journey toward a healthier lifestyle in the coming year.

Nutrient-dense meals : Avoid processed and refined foods like sugary snacks, fast food, and highly processed grains. Opt instead for a diet abundant in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

Mindful practices : Start your morning with a meditation, prayer, or a refreshing walk. Initiating the day with a clear mind through these practices can pave the way for a successful and productive day.

Active lifestyle: Beyond traditional exercise, take up a new activity, such as martial arts, not only for physical fitness but also for the valuable life lessons it imparts, contributing to mental well-being. To fuel workouts, Chuck Norris and Roundhouse Provisions recommend Morning Kick , a strawberry lemonade-flavored drink crafted with ashwagandha, probiotics, greens, and collagen peptides. This dietary supplement supports healthy digestion, enhances overall wellness, boosts energy levels, and promotes a balanced mood. : Beyond traditional exercise, take up a new activity, such as martial arts, not only for physical fitness but also for the valuable life lessons it imparts, contributing to mental well-being. To fuel workouts,and Roundhouse Provisions recommend, a strawberry lemonade-flavored drink crafted with ashwagandha, probiotics, greens, and collagen peptides. This dietary supplement supports healthy digestion, enhances overall wellness, boosts energy levels, and promotes a balanced mood.

What is Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick?†*

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is not just a delicious, refreshing drink; it's a catalyst for a vibrant start to your day. Crafted to kickstart your morning, this strawberry lemonade-flavored drink is a powerhouse of ingredients carefully chosen to support healthy digestion, elevate energy levels, enhance overall wellness, and assist in stress management.

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick's key ingredients include ashwagandha, probiotics, and power greens. This beverage serves as a nutritional powerhouse, nourishing your body, stimulating gut health, aiding digestion, supporting the immune system, and contributing to a more youthful feeling. The greens blend showcases superfoods like spirulina, chlorella, and kale, promoting a healthy weight and metabolism. Simultaneously, the probiotics help reduce bloating, gas, and occasional constipation. The last crucial ingredient, ashwagandha, takes center stage by balancing hormone levels, boosting mental energy, fostering calmness, and ensuring sustained energy levels throughout the day.

The synergy of these carefully chosen ingredients in Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is purposefully designed to help supercharge your day, empowering you to achieve greatness in the new year.

How to Use Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is a convenient wellness supplement that can offer an instant energy boost. Prepare it effortlessly by mixing one scoop with a full glass of water or adding it to your smoothie. With its compact and lightweight container, Morning Kick is the perfect on-the-go supplement for efficient storage and easy portability.

Where to Purchase Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick

Roundhouse Provisions Morning Kick is $79.95 retail. Roundhouse Provisions provides free shipping for orders over $50 to help keep you and your family prepared. For more information on Roundhouse Provisions products and to purchase online, visit roundhouseprovisions.com .

About Roundhouse Provisions

The goal of Roundhouse Provisions ™ is to ensure people are always prepared and ready, from everyday essentials to emergencies and beyond. American martial artist, film and television star, authority on health and fitness, and avid outdoorsman Chuck Norris acts as spokesman for Roundhouse Provisions. Roundhouse Provisions specializes in crafting food and health supplements to help people reach their maximum performance when they need it the most. Emergencies can occur at any time without notice, and when they do, Roundhouse Provisions wants to help you be ready. Follow on Instagram @roundhouseprovisions and on Twitter @RoundhouseProv .

About Chuck Norris

A 10th-degree karate Grandmaster and founder of the United Fighting Arts Federation, Chuck Norris is one of the world's most famous action heroes. He's best known for the TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, and action films, such as The Hitman, The Delta Force, Missing in Action, and The Way of the Dragon. As a six-time Karate World Champion and member of the U.S. Air Force, Chuck Norris is a hero in real life, as well. Like the characters he portrayed on the screen, Chuck Norris is an honest man who's always prepared and good to have around in an emergency. Follow him on Instagram @chucknorris .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

