Follow American traveler Maria in Wanning, Hainan. Surprised to find more than perfect waves, she stumbles upon a hidden movie town. Stay tuned as Maria explores both Hainan's epic surf spots and cinematic magic.#ChinaAdventures #MyChinaSurprise

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.