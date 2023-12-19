RTX announces retirement of Mark E. Russell, Chief Technology Officer

Juan M. de Bedout to succeed Russell as RTX Chief Technology Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) today announced Mark E. Russell, chief technology officer and senior vice president, will retire from his role effective Jan. 1, 2024. He will continue in an advisory role with the company.

"With more than 40 years of service, Mark's long and distinguished career at RTX has demonstrated his strong commitment to solving complex problems to meet customer needs and a dedication to engineering and technology excellence," said President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher T. Calio. "We appreciate and thank Mark for all his contributions to RTX."

Juan de Bedout was named RTX Chief Technology Officer and senior vice president, overseeing the company's Technology & Global Engineering team, including management of its leading research centers: RTX Technology Research Center and RTX BBN Technologies. De Bedout is charged with progressing RTX's technology roadmaps and the company's commercial and defense technology strategies.

"Juan is an accomplished engineer and technologist who will continue to progress our technology roadmaps to meet near-term and future customer needs," said Calio. "Working with some of the world's most distinguished engineering talent, Juan will advance technology application development."

About Mark Russell

Over the course of his career, Russell worked and led most phases of product development, including design engineering, operations for semiconductor fabrication and field deployment and testing as head of technology and engineering.

In 2020, Russell was elected to the National Academy of Engineering for leadership in developing radar systems. He was also appointed to the Defense Science Board and has been named a fellow by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

About Juan de Bedout

Juan de Bedout leads Aerospace Technology at RTX, working closely with the businesses to shape the technology vision and strategy for the company's commercial offerings, and to drive the identification and use of technology synergies and best practices across RTX.

Prior to this role, de Bedout was the vice president of Advanced Technology and Engineering Effectiveness at Collins Aerospace, leading a team of engineers to shape advanced technology planning and investment. De Bedout spent 18 years with General Electric Company in roles of increasing responsibility and served as Chief Technology Officer for GE's Grid Solutions business, serving the electrical transmission and distribution industry.

De Bedout attended Purdue University earning three degrees in mechanical engineering: Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.).

