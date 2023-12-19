Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Share Your Santa Photos!

Neogen Announces Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date

Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its second-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

Neogen Corporation
Neogen Corporation(PRNewswire)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 757-5681 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-5297 (international) and requesting the Neogen Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call (Conference ID: 10184962).

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen's Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the "Events & Presentations" subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088, respectively, and providing the passcode 9249224, or through Neogen's Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

Bill Waelke | Vice President, Investor Relations
BWaelke@Neogen.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neogen-announces-second-quarter-earnings-release-date-302018766.html

SOURCE Neogen Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.