Introducing Seedlip Notas De Agave, a Vibrant Non-Alcoholic Spirit Crafted from a Blend of Prickly Pear, Lime and Agave Flavors

This newest offering from Seedlip invites mindful drinkers to 'Choose Different' when seeking an elevated, agave-inspired cocktail experience.

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seedlip, the number one selling non-alcohol spirits brand in the U.S. (IWSR), unveils Seedlip Notas de Agave - a premium, new expression which is elegantly crafted to awaken the palate with vibrant and warm tasting notes. As the brand's latest innovation, Notas de Agave provides another choice within the Seedlip portfolio as the low and no-alcohol trend continues to gather pace and non-alcoholic spirits have become one of the fastest growing categories within the low and no-alcohol space.

Seedlip Notas de Agave has a bright and bursting blend of zesty lime and prickly pear that are complemented by agave flavors. The aromas of Seedlip Notas de Agave are herbal and fruity with vanilla and citrus notes. The slight heat finish is from the flavor of peppercorns. All of these tasting notes are accentuated when Seedlip Notas de Agave is mixed with soda and a splash of lime for a beautifully flavored and low-calorie Ranch Water style serve, or used as the base of a Margarita or Paloma style cocktail.

"Seedlip is experiencing tremendous momentum and continues to be a leader in the category of non-alcoholic spirits,'' said Kavitha Krishnamurthy, General Manager of Diageo Non-Alcoholic Beverages. "As the non-alcoholic spirits category continues to accelerate, we are thrilled to welcome our newest expression, Seedlip Notas de Agave, into the portfolio to provide even more options when it comes to mindful drinking. We are especially excited to offer this delicious new innovation as we ring in a new year. The zesty lime and fruity agave flavors expand our strong Seedlip portfolio, which we believe will appeal to our US consumers and recruit new drinkers into the Seedlip family."

Seedlip is on a mission to change the way the world drinks by inspiring a more sophisticated approach to mindful drinking. This past October, Seedlip launched its latest campaign 'Choose Different,' with celebrated actor Regé-Jean Page, to demonstrate how Seedlip provides something for everyone when it comes to drinking. As part of the ongoing 'Choose Different' campaign, Regé-Jean Page introduces Seedlip Notas de Agave in the new product announcement video. The playful yet compelling content sets out to redefine the drinking occasion, encouraging people to live with balance and embrace different ways to enjoy a cocktail - now with Seedlip Notas de Agave.

"Alongside Seedlip, I'm thrilled to welcome Seedlip Notas de Agave into the portfolio this January. Working with Seedlip, I get to share how much I've been enjoying the possibilities they open up for various occasions, and how they offer something a little more elevated than I've seen before in non-alcoholic drinks," said Regé-Jean Page. With the release of Seedlip Notas de Agave, people can choose a vibrant and new experience from the Seedlip portfolio.

"Seedlip Notas de Agave continues our tradition of pushing the boundaries for what people can drink," said Ben Branson, Founder of Seedlip. " We are constantly looking to provide people with elevated and delicious non-alcoholic cocktails without compromising on quality and taste. Seedlip Notas de Agave brings consumers a fresh take on classic cocktails such as the Margarita and the Paloma, offering a vibrancy that continues our mission to change the way the world drinks with the highest quality non-alcoholic spirits options."

Seedlip Notas de Agave is a must have for mixologists and home bartenders alike, offering an exquisitely elevated non-alcoholic spirits experience. Seedlip Notas de Agave will be available in the U.S. in select retailers or at www.SeedlipDrinks.com, with a suggested retail price of $32.99 (700 ml/bottle) by January 2024.

Signature Serves

Seedlip Ranch Water

Ingredients:

Seedlip Notas de Agave

¼ oz Fresh Lime Juice

Club Soda

Garnish: Dehydrated Lime Disc

Method: Fill a glass with ice. Add Seedlip Notas de Agave and ¼ oz. of fresh lime juice. Top with club soda. (Optional) garnish with a dehydrated lime disc.

Seedlip Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 Tablespoon Agave Syrup

½ oz Fresh Lime

Garnish: Salt rim & dehydrated lime disc

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add 2 oz of Seedlip with 1 tablespoon of agave syrup and ½ oz of fresh lime. Shake well and strain into a glass. Garnish with a salt rim and an expressed orange peel or dehydrated lime disc.

Seedlip Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz Seedlip Notas de Agave

1 oz Fresh Grapefruit Juice

½ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Simple Syrup

3 oz Club Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Peel

Glassware: Highball Glass

Method: Add all of the ingredients except the club soda into a cocktail shaker. Shake & strain into a highball glass. Top with soda and add fresh cubes of ice. Garnish with a grapefruit peel.

For more information and recipes, please visit www.seedlipdrinks.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook at @seedlipdrinks.

ABOUT SEEDLIP NON-ALCOHOLIC SPIRITS:

Seedlip changed the social scene and reinvented cocktail culture when founder Ben Branson introduced the pioneering non-alcoholic spirit to the world in 2015. Today, Seedlip is the #1 selling non-alcoholic spirit brand in the U.S. (IWSR, 2023), enjoyed by mindful consumers in over 20 countries around the world. Carefully crafted from selected botanicals and spices, Seedlip brings a perfectly balanced, sophisticated, and flavorful cocktail experience to every occasion. Seedlip is not a gin, vodka, tequila or rum alternative - instead, it's a whole new way of drinking with original and distinct flavors, focused on bringing sophistication and experience to the moments that matter. Calorie-, sugar- and carbohydrate-free, Seedlip non-alcoholic spirit effortlessly offers more taste, balance, and fun to every seat at the table.

Seedlip honors its commitment to nature as a member of the 1% For The Planet and donates 1% of global revenue to environmental grassroots charities, including The Ron Finley Project.

Seedlip is available in 700ml (SRP $32.99) as well as a variety of gift packs.

*IWSR 2023

