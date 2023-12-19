Generator Supercenter, Inc. expands with the Grand Opening of a new Corporate Satellite Office

WAUKESHA, Wis., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generator Supercenter, Inc. is excited to announce the opening of its new satellite office in Waukesha, WI. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing exceptional services and cultivating strong relationships with business partners.

Generator Supercenter, The Standby Power People. (PRNewswire)

The new office is a testament to Generator Supercenter's dedication to meeting the growing demands of our valued customers in North America. This office will serve as an additional location for the Franchise Division, as well as, allow the company to have a strategic location close to OEM's and other business partners we work with today and in the future. "The establishment of this office reflects our ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and collaboration with partners, as well as, allow us to have greater opportunities to hire added talent within the area for our company," said Derik Gatzke, President of Generator Supercenter, Inc. The office will also serve as an additional location to allow Franchisees to work out of when visiting partners, provide training, and hold strategic meetings.

As Generator Supercenter, Inc. embarks on this exciting journey with the opening of our new office, we look forward to strengthening our presence in Wisconsin and building lasting relationships within the local community.

"We are excited to support our tremendous growth with this new office and believe this will further accelerate our business in generator sales and other product verticals coming in 2024," said Matt Metcalfe, CEO of Generator Supercenter, Inc.

About Generator Supercenter, Inc.

Headquartered in Tomball, TX, Generator Supercenter, Inc. has been in the power generation business for over 18 years with plans to have over 80 locations open by the end of 2024. They are the largest generator network of branded dealerships in North America and have over 250 Corporate employees. Our mission is…To joyfully provide comfort and peace-of-mind for our customers. To be an outstanding partner to our suppliers. To change the lives of our team members by giving direction, respect and the opportunity for financial growth. To think and act in alignment with our Creator.

